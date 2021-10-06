Thomas Pesquet unveils a new video from space

Images of Earth, seen from the International Space Station, are striking

We never tire. French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared a new video of the Earth seen from the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday evening, where he has been since the end of April. The images, which scroll at high speed, are striking.

We can see the light of cities, flashes of lightning which burst in certain places, but also the sun which emerges. All under calm music. “Make yourself comfortable in a blanket with hot chocolate and watch the world go by before your eyes,” Thomas Pesquet commented on Twitter.





ISS Commander

Since October 4, Thomas Pesquet took over from Japanese Akihiko Hoshide as ISS commander. He is the first French astronaut to hold this position. He must command a crew of six members, three Americans, two Russians and one Japanese, for a month, until the end of the Alpha mission, which he will ensure the smooth running.

Since Tuesday, the French astronaut has also welcomed Anton Shkaplerov accompanied by actress Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko. They will spend ten days in the International Space Station and perform sequences for a film.