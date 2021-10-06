three companies of the Swatch group were evacuated

This Wednesday, October 6, 2021, around 10 a.m., we could see dozens of blue coats heading towards the XL Bowling, in La Chaux-de-Fonds. These employees of Comadur, Universo and Rubattel & Weyermann had to leave their workstations in an emergency because of a heavy release of smoke.

The automatic switch-off was activated in the electrical room of the companies of the Swatch group. A dozen firefighters from the Neuchâtel Mountains intervened to ventilate the premises, said Captain Joël Tobler.

“The alarm has sounded”

“We found it odd that the ventilations were stopped. Then, around 10 a.m., the alarm sounded and we all had to leave the premises. Some could not even get their things and their keys to the locker room, ”said an employee.

This morning, the press service of the Swatch group could not give details on the origin of the disaster. “No one was injured,” however, we were told over the phone.





Employees who could not retrieve their personal belongings ate at XL Bowling. Photo: Antonella Fracasso

The staff returned

As a safety measure, the staff did not return to work in the afternoon. “We will notify them when they can return to the factory and offices,” added the communications manager.

Employees who were unable to collect their personal belongings were also able to stay and eat at XL Bowling, at the expense of the Swatch group.

Contacted, the Neuchâtel police specify that a press release will be issued in the afternoon. For the moment, the origin of the incident is not known.

The article was updated this Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 5:15 p.m.