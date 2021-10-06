Three entry medals for France, during the European Track Cycling Championships

The European Track Cycling Championships are off to a good start for the French team. In Granges, Switzerland, the blue delegation won three medals on Tuesday, for the first day of competition. Valentine Fortin, Thomas Boudat, as well as the men in team speed all reached the podium.
Valentine Fortin first distinguished herself in the first final of the evening, winning silver in the scratch event, a sprint contested after 40 laps of the track. Her acceleration on the last lap almost brought her gold, but the 22-year-old Frenchwoman was jumped over the line by Britain’s Katie Archibald, the American Olympic champion at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.
In the process, Thomas Boudat won bronze in the elimination test. The French, multiple national champion, ran cautiously, leading the pack, until securing a medal. Beaten in the penultimate sprint, he finally inherited third place, behind Joao Matias, and the Russian winner Sergei Rostovtsev.
Frustrating money in team speed
Bitter podium on the other hand for the French team speed group, which won silver without really being able to defend its chances. In the final, against the Netherlands, after a false start on each side, the pitcher Timmy Gillion once again missed his first pedal strokes, immediately jeopardizing the French chances. The Dutch, world champions and reigning Olympic champions, add a new title to their impressive record.
Their female counterparts also marked the evening, offering themselves a European title with a world record, in 46”551.