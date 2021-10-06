Thylane Blondeau engaged: who is her companion Benjamin Attal?

Good news for Thylane Blondeau! After a short year of romance, the 20-year-old model and her boyfriend Benjamin Attal discreetly announced their engagement. The lovers have indeed updated their Instagram “bios” with a mention that leaves little room for doubt. But who is this young man, who is about to become the son-in-law of Véronika Loubry and footballer Patrick Blondeau?





We finally know little about this Ben Attal. Yet very active on social networks, this 24-year-old young man with a neat sportswear look regularly displays his brown curls on Instagram. He often poses in the company of his girlfriend, whom he does not hesitate to kiss and hug in front of the camera, whether in Monaco, Saint-Tropez, Ibiza or Paris. Unsurprisingly, the couple did not fail to celebrate their first anniversary in pictures, last July. On the career side, Benjamin Attal seems to be a young entrepreneur in fashion.

In a year of relationship, the companion of Thylane Blondeau had time to be adopted by his in-laws, at least his future mother-in-law. It is not uncommon to see Véronika Loubry commenting with emojis on the photos of her daughter and her boyfriend. It may be a detail for many, but on Instagram, it means a lot!