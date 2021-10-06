Toulouse. This new Airbus customer revises its order of planes upwards

Toulouse news See my news

Follow this media

The British company Jet2 has formalized a new order for 15 Airbus A321neo on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. (© Airbus)

After signing a memorandum of understanding with Italia Trasporto Aereo SpA (ITA) for an order of 28 devices, Thursday September 30, 2021, Airbus further good news for its order book.

Wednesday, October 6, 2021, the aircraft manufacturer whose operational headquarters is based in Toulouse announced a new agreement with Jet2. The British low-cost company has revised upwards its first order placed during the summer.

A new order for 15 A321neo

The initial agreement, formalized on Tuesday, August 31, provided for the delivery of 36 A321neo. The new total changes to 51 planes with the command of 15 additional devices spent in this month of October. In a statement, the company based in Leeds also announces that it keeps the possibility of rounding its order to 60 A321neo.





“These 15 additional planes will be delivered between 2026 and 2029”. Jet2

According to the buyer, these 15 devices represent a total value of two billion dollars.

Over 7,500 orders for the A320neo family

“The aircraft will be configured for 232 seats with an Airspace cabin equipped with innovative lighting, new products for seats and luggage compartments 60% larger for additional personal storage ”, indicates, for its part, Airbus.

The aerospace giant adds that by the end of the summer, more than 7,500 firm orders for A320neo family aircraft had been won from more than 120 customers around the world.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Toulouse in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.