Tour of Lombardy – Alaphilippe: “We are waiting for me, we are waiting for Evenepoel …”

A little over a week after retaining his title of world champion, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) is in Italy to participate in his last two races of the season: Milan-Turin wednesday and Tower of Lombardy Saturday, two events which correspond to him and where he will be one of the favorites. The Frenchman spoke on Tuesday at a virtual press conference where he expressed his ambitions, while looking back at length on his rainbow year and the happiness that this jersey gives him.

Video – Alaphilippe speaks before Milan-Turin and Lombardy

“A special year that I will never forget”

“I’m very happy. Wearing the jersey all year round was something special. There were some great victories, some tougher times too, but it was a special year that I will never forget, which will have marked my career. The hardest moments were especially at the start of the season when I struggled to get back on track after the Tour de La Provence, I struggled a bit until the Classics. from France too, it started well but I struggled to finish. These are small moments, I would have liked it to have happened differently but with hindsight I’m very happy with how it was done “, has explained Alaphilippe.

“So far it hasn’t changed anything at all because I feel like I haven’t left the jersey I had this year. I’m motivated for my last two races. I’m expected in every race. , I have already finished second in Lombardy so they are expecting me, we are also expecting Remco Evenepoel, but that’s how it is in every race. You just have to stay calm and remember that there are a lot of riders who want to win these races. You just have to do what you have to do and enjoy. There, these are the last trips before the winter break, two great races and great motivation to end the year “, he added.





“I will change things for next year”

Before winning the double at the worlds, Alaphilippe had admitted that he had put some pressure on himself with the rainbow jersey on his back. Has he learned any lessons for next season? “Yes, I learned some lessons, but mostly I will have time this winter to think about it all. I was prepared to lose the jersey, it was kind of a relief, but on the other hand, we start the worlds to win and this jersey remains the most beautiful in cycling. It was my dream to wear it for a year, and my dream is coming true for the second time. It’s still really special, but it I’m sure I will change things for next year. “

“I feel relatively good”

Wednesday, the arrival of Milan-Turin is located at the top of the ascent of Superga, a difficulty of 4.9 kilometers at almost 10% average. Obviously, on this type of final, Alaphilippe is one of the favorites. “I will realize immediately if I have the legs, from the first passage of the wall (20 kilometers from the finish, editor’s note). Afterwards, we have a very strong team and we will talk to each other to act in the best way possible. We must not forget the opponents, but it is the legs that will speak in a final like that. Of course, I will give my maximum, and if it does not go it will always be a good day for Saturday”, assured the world champion.

On the other hand, he doesn’t think this season has been the most trying of his career. “Yes and no. I remember that 2019 was a particularly tiring season for me, I had also struggled to finish. There it goes, I feel relatively well, I recovered well after the worlds, I I also recovered well after the Tour de France by not doing criteriums. There are lots of little things that made me keep energy to finish the season well “, he explained.

“Paris-Roubaix? I’m going to take part one day, that’s for sure”

To finish, Julian Alaphilippe mentioned the Paris-Roubaix spectacular that we experienced on Sunday. If he assures that he wants to take the departure of theHell of the North, he was still very happy not to be there this year. “I don’t regret not doing it, I was happy to spend my day in front of my TV cheering on the friends. I might have had the legs, but it’s a completely separate race. I’m going to participate one day, that’s for sure, I want to, but this was not the time and I really enjoyed my Sunday in front of the TV “, he concluded.