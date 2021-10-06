Transavia France will take delivery of thirteen planes by next April

Transavia France will be very busy during the winter season. The Air France subsidiary is preparing to take delivery of thirteen aircraft by April 2022 and will increase its flight schedule during the winter season.

From forty Boeing 737-800s at the start of the year, Transavia has grown to a fleet of 48 today. The company indicates that it must receive two more during the winter season and then eleven more, in order to operate 61 aircraft at the start of the summer 2022 season.

A major reinforcement of the program is planned for the winter, with an intensification of services to Mediterranean destinations: capacities to Spain in particular will be almost double compared to 2019 but Italy, Greece, Portugal and Tunisia should also see the frequencies increase.

From Orly, eight new lines will be created and seven summer links will be extended during the winter.

(Photo Transavia)