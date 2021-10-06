Transdniestria and its fish that lay golden eggs

Albino beluga sturgeons swim in the ponds of a fish farm. In this farm in Transdniestria, a separatist region of Moldova, everyone is waiting for these sturgeons to be ready to give their golden caviar, an extremely rare dish.

The company Aquatir of Tiraspol, capital of this pro-Russian territory which seceded after a war in the early 1990s, has planned everything for the happy event which must take place next year.

The luxurious caviar will be packaged in solid gold cases and auctioned off to satisfy the taste buds of the rich of this world. The price is expected to be around 17,000 euros per kilo.

“We were very lucky,” says Viorica Grimakovskaya, a sales manager for operations.

Aquatir, she explains, stumbled across 20 baby albino beluga whales, the world’s rarest sturgeon, as the company was buying its first flock when it was founded in 2006.

“If we had waited a little bit, we would not have been able to buy them,” Grimakovskaya told AFP during a site visit. “They were just born and we brought them here right away.”

After that, they had to be reared, because it takes about fifteen years for these fish to reach maturity and give caviar. The first harvest is expected in 2022.

The company Aquatir already produces a multitude of black caviars carried by its 450 tonnes of Russian sturgeon, Sterlets and other Siberians. It sells seven tonnes per year of these fish eggs, which sell, depending on the type, between 20 and 80 euros for 50 grams. And then much more in detail.

The beluga, which should not be confused with its cetacean namesake, can reach six meters in length and weigh a ton, making it the largest and most prized species of sturgeon. And only the very rare albino supplants it.





– Harvest without killing –

The fish are not killed for the harvest. Employees in aprons show the manipulation on a full female: compress the belly of the beast, then insert a utensil into the laying hole and the eggs spurt out by the thousands.

And we can start over in the next breeding season.

With an office in Germany, Aquatir exports to the four corners of the world, from Spain to Indonesia, from Israel to the United States, via Switzerland and Japan.

A great success for Transdniestria, a legal black hole in the middle of Europe, long a crossroads of numerous trafficking and which, for nearly 30 years, has been de facto under the control of an obscure conglomerate, called Sheriff.

Aquatir is also one of its properties.

Also the owner of the Tiraspol football team, which has just beaten Real Madrid in the Champions League – a feat – Sheriff controls both steelmaking and the ruling party. And, therefore, the production of sturgeon caviar.

The 12 hectare fish farm is also located just a few hundred meters from the FC Sheriff stadium.

She is riding on the growing popularity of farmed caviar which gained in force due to a moratorium, decided in the early 2000s, on beluga fishing in the Caspian Sea region, the species being threatened after decades of overfishing.

In the breakaway republic of Transdniestria, where the average salary is around 250 dollars a month, few can afford the local production of this high-end dish.

“It is not easy to sell caviar to the inhabitants of Transdniestria”, euphemistically Viorica Grimakovskaïa.

For its foreign customers, the vein is not going to dry up and, above all, the precious golden caviar of albino sturgeons should establish itself as a precious windfall. The life expectancy of beluga sturgeons can exceed 100 years.