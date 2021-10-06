Tribute to Bernard Tapie: his coffin carried by relatives, this upsetting moment of the ceremony

This Wednesday, October 6, the closest friends of Bernard Tapie carried the coffin of the businessman, at the end of the mass celebrated in his homage. An overwhelming image.

A particularly moving moment. This Wednesday, October 6, the family, friends and relatives of Bernard Tapie gathered in the Saint-Germain-des-Près church to pay a first tribute to the businessman, who died three days later. a long battle with cancer. As Jean-Pierre Papin had announced, the coffin of the former minister came out of the building carried by his closest friends. The politician Jean-Louis Borloo, the director Claude Lelouch, the ex-cyclist Bernard Hinault, the ex-footballer Basile Boli, his son Stéphane and the collaborator of Bernard Tapie Noëlle Bellone joined the former footballer of the Olympique de Marseille in this moving moment. “And that will upset me completely. It is not trivial”, already assured Jean-Pierre Papin, a few hours before the ceremony, in the columns of Provence. It must be said that for him, Bernard Tapie was a very important man, “a father figure”.

“And I’m not well. He has helped me so much in my family life, very important things. Hence the difficulty I have in talking about it. I lost someone who was important to me and I’m sad”, continued the former footballer. For those who helped him carry Bernard Tapie’s coffin too, this moment must have been especially touching since they all lived years of intense friendship with the businessman. Like Jean-Louis Borloo, present during his last moments. In Touche pas à mon poste, he described a scene where Bernard Tapie was surrounded by three of his four children, Laurent, Sophie and Nathalie, asked his son to go get his dogs before taking Jean-Louis’ hand. Borloo. “He was being caressed by Dominique, and then he had a little corner of his lips, and then he winked at me”, said the politician.

Bernard Tapie “was not afraid of death”

The same goes for Claude Lelouch, who played Bernard Tapie in one of his films. “I went to see him last Sunday with Gérard Darmon. He knew very well that we were saying goodbye”, he confided to the Parisian, before explaining that the ex-boss of OM was “aware”, and even “was not afraid of death” : “He even thought that maybe death was better than life”. Alongside the Bernard Tapie clan, many personalities were keen to be present: in particular Nicolas Sarkozy, Brigitte Macron, Line Renaud, Pierre Arditi, Michel Drucker, Didier Barbelivien, Basile Boli or even Benjamin Griveaux. Bernard Tapie will then be honored in Marseille, his city of heart. First at the Stade Vélodrome then at the Major de Marseille. He will then be buried in the cemetery of Mazargues, in the southern districts of the city, where he will rest for eternity.

