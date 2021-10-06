More

    Triple negative breast cancer: a new treatment authorized in France on November 1

    Health


    CANCER – The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, announced this Tuesday, October 5 that a promising new treatment against an aggressive form of breast cancer, known as “triple negative”, would be authorized and available in France from November 1.

    Against this cancer, “there is finally a promising treatment produced by an American laboratory, called the Trodelvy”, underlined Olivier Véran during the questioning session in the Assembly, in this month of pink October, month of awareness of the fight against breast cancer.


    “France was the first European country to be able to benefit a few patients while waiting for production to increase; I can confirm that it will be authorized for early access and available in France from November 1, 2021 ”, continued the minister, speaking of“ good news ”.

    Trodelvy is an antibody treatment combined with chemotherapy, manufactured by the Gilead laboratory.

    9,000 people affected each year

    A particularly aggressive form of the disease, triple negative breast cancer is the least common, but represents about 15% of cases, or 9,000 people each year.

    In early September, the High Authority for Health (HAS) announced that patients with this cancer – on which current drugs do not work – could exceptionally receive this new treatment which is not yet authorized.

    The HAS has granted an early access permit to Trodelvy for one year.

    For its part, the Medicines Agency (ANSM) specified that Trodelvy was subject to “an accelerated marketing authorization assessment (AMM) by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) ”.

    See also on The HuffPost: Pink October: This Breast Cancer Survivor Will Convince You To Learn Self-Palpation


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe Greens want to form a coalition with the Social Democrats and the Liberals
    Next articleafter Evergrande, a new real estate developer is lacking

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC