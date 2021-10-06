Trump drops from list of richest 400 Americans

Although he continues to be a billionaire, the former US president Donald trump got off the list Forbes 400 of America’s richest people for the first time in 25 years. In his annual list of the 400 richest Americans released Tuesday, the New York real estate mogul was not included. In the 2020 Forbes list, Trump was in 339th place, down from 275th in 2019. Earlier this year, Forbes reported that the ex-president lost $ 1 billion, or more than a third of his wealth, during his presidency.

Nevertheless, Forbes estimate the value of Trump at $ 2.5 billion, which means he’s still extremely wealthy. However, that figure leaves him $ 400 million less to be on the list of the richest 400 Americans. Donald trump lost around $ 600 million during the current global health crisis. In an article, the editor of Forbes explained how Trump fell off the list.





$ 3.5 billion to $ 2.4 billion

” From 1997 to 2016, Donald Trump maintained a place in the top half of the Forbes 400. But things got worse the year he won the presidency. After five years of falling in the rankings, he is now completely off the list “, has explained Dan Alexander. Alexander made a similar point in April when Forbes reported that the estimated wealth of Trump had gone from $ 3.5 billion to $ 2.4 billion since taking the oath in January 2017.

Jeff Bezos is at the top of the list Forbes

Trump did not divest his real estate assets when he became president, a controversial move that raised ethical questions. Alexander argued Tuesday that if Trump had divested his real estate assets, he could be richer today, estimating that he would have had $ 2.4 billion at the start of his presidency if he had sold the real estate and paid the necessary taxes.

While Jeff Bezos is at the top of the list Forbes, he is joined in the top five by the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Microsoft Bill Gates and the co-founder of Google, Larry Page. Sergey Brin, the other co-founder of Google, is ranked sixth.