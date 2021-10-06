Tutorial – How to create a Windows 11 installation USB key

3

The installation of Windows 11 can go through a USB key. Its creation is accessible to everyone and, above all, it is free. Here is a step by step to create a Windows 11 installation USB drive.

Windows 11 installation media may be necessary in the event of a PC crash, when you mount your PC yourself, or if you buy a computer without an operating system. At a time when the DVD player has disappeared from our PCs, Microsoft offers the creation of a Windows 11 installation USB key using its Media Creation Tool software. A quick and easy procedure. 0. The prerequisite An Internet connection

A Windows computer (the procedure differs on an Apple / Mac computer).

A blank USB key of at least 8 GB 1. Download Microsoft Windows 11 Media Creation Tool The first step is to download the Windows 11 installation media creation tool. You can click the button below to automatically start the download of the free Windows 11 installation media creation tool from Microsoft’s servers (we don’t add anything).

Windows 11 Media Creation Tool Windows 11 Media Creation Tool is a utility for creating a bootable USB key or bootable DVD to install or reinstall the new Microsoft Windows 11 operating system. Downloads:

453

Release date :

09/29/2021

Author :

Microsoft

Licence :

Free license

Categories:

Utilities

Operating system :

Windows 10

2. Terms of use

After connecting the USB drive to the computer, launch the file downloaded in the previous step. It is necessary to accept the conditions of use. 3. Choice of languages

The utility detects the language automatically based on your PC settings. It is no longer necessary to choose the architecture of your processor (32 or 64 bits) since Windows is only available in 64 bits. 4. Choice of media





The next step asks where you want to place the Windows 11 installation files, either as a disc image (ISO) that can be burned to DVD for the nostalgic. This ISO file is also used to create a startup key with specialized software (Rufus, Balena Etcher). To save time, we create the startup key directly, so we must select USB flash memory disk. 5. Choice of USB key Select the letter corresponding to the USB key plugged in beforehand (E: NEW NAME in our example below). If you want to change the key, all you have to do is plug in another one and validate Update the list of readers. Be careful, this operation erases everything on the key.

6. Download files

The Windows 11 installation files are downloaded and automatically verified, followed by a step of configuring the USB key to make it bootable (bootable). When the task is complete, the software tells you that your installation media is ready.

7. End of the operation