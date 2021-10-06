Tutorial – How to get back to Windows 10 from Windows 11

3

Upgraded to Windows 11 from Windows 10, but nostalgic for the Start menu or the ability to drag and drop on the taskbar? Don’t worry, it’s possible to revert to Windows 10 for 10 days.

So the switch to Windows 11 did not convince you, some features are not yet available and you have lost your habits. Don’t panic, it is possible to revert to Windows 10 a maximum of ten days after switching to Windows 11. Follow the guide. 0. The prerequisite A PC updated to Windows 11 from Windows 10

Less than 10 days after updating to Windows 11

Not having deleted files from Windows 10 The first step is to access the Windows 11 settings. The easiest way is to click on the Start button and find the Settings icon in the shape of a toothed wheel.

2. Item System Once the Settings menu is open, click on the first available item, titled System. You will find the Recovery menu in the list of options.

3. Go back Recovery options are also useful if you want to make your PC like new for resale or perform a specific boot. We are interested in the Backtrack option here: click on it.

4. Satisfaction questionnaire Microsoft being a little curious, the latter asks you why you want to go back. No wrong answers here; it is a simple satisfaction questionnaire. Once you have given your reason, select Next.

5. Check for updates Microsoft is trying to talk you out of going back to Windows 10 one last time by offering to check for updates that might fix the issue you’re experiencing. Click No, thanks to continue.





6. What you should know Final warnings from Windows reminding you that software installed after the update will no longer be present, along with any settings you have changed. It is also a good idea to back up your files “just in case”.

7. Don’t get stuck Finally, last warning and not the least. Make sure you know your Windows 10 session password if there was one before you upgraded to Windows 11. You would not be able to access your session without it and the system would be locked out completely.

8. Thank you for trying Windows 11 You are now at the last step … All you have to do is click on the Return to Windows 10 button to start the rollback procedure.

