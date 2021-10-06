Twitch hacked: content, source code, confidential data, everything is exposed

The entirety of Twitch would have been hacked. A first archive posted online seems to confirm the words of the hacker claiming this piracy, with the aim of destabilizing a platform deemed too lenient with its toxic community.

128GB of data exposed in a peer-to-peer shared archive on 4chan is what should quickly become a huge problem for Amazon’s video streaming platform. A hacker claims to have thus exposed “the entirety of Twitch”, which includes the source code of the platform, the messages exchanged and the personal data of the users, but also the secret projects of the site (including an enigmatic competitor to Steam baptized Vapor) or the income generated by content creators since 2019 (CriticalRole being at the top of this ranking with more than $ 9.6 million on the clock).

This is a claimed act, the hacker in question explaining wanting “cause disruption and lead to more competition in the field of online video”, believing that the Twitch community is “toxic and disgusting”.

UPDATE: One anonymous company source told VGC that the leaked Twitch data is legitimate, including the source code.

Internally, Twitch is aware of the breach, the source said, and it’s believed that the data was obtained as recently as Monday. – VGC (@VGC_News) October 6, 2021

As of this writing, Twitch has not responded. However, as a precaution, many cybersecurity experts invite Twitch users to change their passwords. The hacker explains that this 128 GB archive is only part of what he was able to suck after compromising the security of Amazon’s service. Some already see it as an unfortunate extension of the #ADayOffTwitch campaign, during which popular streamers boycotted the platform for 24 hours to denounce the increase in harmful and toxic raids targeting creators and creators of content.

Twitch is increasingly accused of not doing enough to protect its users and creators from this problematic minority. “Hate attacks are the work of highly motivated malicious actors and there are no easy solutions (…) We continually update our banned word filters to prevent variations of hate speech and to remove bots when they have been identified. (…) However, as we work on solutions, malicious users are also finding ways around them “, retorted the platform.