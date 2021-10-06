Twitch: hackers reveal source code, passwords, and salaries of many influencers

The Twitch platform could face a huge data breach. This is what claims an anonymous user of the 4Chan forum who published, this Wednesday morning, a file of 135 GB to support his remarks.

According to the statements of this Internet user, the file contains the source code of the platform and its applications, the sums paid to the content creators, the tools used to improve the security of the site, as well as the data of projects under development. The entire file is being analyzed.

Some well-known actors of the French-speaking scene, such as Zerator, with $ 1.4 million received between August 2019 and October 2021 are part of this revealed list. The latter spoke on Twitter.





I have rarely received so many references and messages because we know that money fascinates in France, especially when it comes to a rather vague area than that of creators on the internet. Just look at the debate everyone had when Twitch changed their rules. THREAD: https://t.co/67Qo9RX2lf – ZeratoR (@ZeratoR) October 6, 2021

Advised users to change their passwords

Twitch user passwords could be part of this massive leak. The video platform, owned by Amazon, is used daily by a million French people. For security reasons, users are advised to change their passwords now. Enabling two-step authentication is also recommended.

This is, a priori, one of the most massive hacks ever to happen to the streaming platform. The hacker (s) claimed responsibility for the attack to “improve Twitch”, whose environment they consider “toxic”, according to the post on the forum which mentions the keyword “DoBetterTwitch”.