Twitch: massive leak reveals source code, passwords, and influencer salaries

The social network dedicated to streaming has just experienced a major data leak. On social networks, it is the salary of a hundred celebrities that has been made public, but not only.

How much does your favorite streamer earn on Twitch? If many Internet users have already asked themselves the question, this leak could provide some answers. On 4chan, a major leak has just appeared, including in particular the salaries of a hundred celebrities present on the platform, but also banking data, and the source code of the platform.

Who are the highest paid in the Twitch game?

Among the hundred streamers affected by this leak, CriticalRole won the prize for the best salary, with $ 9.6 million won between August 2019 and October 2021. Behind him is the French-speaking Quebecois xQcOW, specialized in Overwatch and playing in the Luminosity Gaming proteam. The streamer alone has 9.3 million subscribers on the platform, and a little less than 8.5 million dollars accumulated between August 2019 and October 2021. At the end of the podium, it is summit1g of the 1G Squad who brings up the rear, with 6 million followers and almost $ 363,000 in monthly income, for a cumulative total of $ 5.8 million over the given period.

Here’s a more comprehensive list of leaked Twitch payouts (I will keep updating this thread as more things come out). pic.twitter.com/15JItvp6l4 – KnowSomething (@ KnowS0mething) October 6, 2021

If these names don’t mean anything to you, this leak also concerns some well-known actors of the French-speaking scene, like Zerator, with $ 1.4 million received between August 2019 and October 2021. Locklear also offers itself a good place in the ranking of the most profitable streamers of the platform, with a 68th place, and $ 1.1 million accumulated over two years. MisterMV meanwhile, would record a monthly salary of $ 25,400.





Among the celebrities mentioned on this list, we also find the star of Fortnite Ninja, but also Amouranth, who had become famous for his videos of jacuzzi and bikini on the platform. The two streamers each offer a cumulative salary of $ 1.3 million between August 2019 and October 2021. Note that these salaries only include amounts paid directly by Twitch, without taking into account partnerships.

The entirety of Twitch in the wild

Discovered on 4chan, the leak would have been posted by a user for “Promote competition in the online video streaming market”. In total, 125 GB of files were revealed, updating not only the salaries of the platform’s biggest streamers, but also a good deal of personal information related to users, as well as the site source code, and even a Steam competitor platform project, a priori baptized Vapor. According to online media VG Chronicles, a source inside the company would have confirmed the accuracy of the leak. For its part, Twitch has not yet reacted officially. Amazon’s platform is undoubtedly currently too busy containing the looming crisis. After disclosing this massive leak, the author of the leak announced that a second data burst was about to be released.

If you have a Twitch account, we advise you to quickly change your password. The latter are also affected by the leak.