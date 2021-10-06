Twitch streaming platform victim of major hack

Wind of panic in the streaming industry. The Twitch platform, leader in broadcasting live video on the internet, seems to have been the victim of a major hack on Wednesday, October 6.

Anonymous internet users who say they want “promote competition in the streaming industry”, posted a large file of over 100 gigabytes online at the start of the day on a public forum. Its content makes you dizzy: pell-mell, we find all the source code for the operation of the platform, but also the internal security tools of Twitch, or the basics of a project for a purchasing platform. video games still confidential and presented as a competitor of Steam, the main player in the market.

User passwords could also have been affected by this leak. Internet users with an account on the platform are therefore invited to quickly change their password, and to activate two-factor authentication to protect their data.

Twitch, which belongs to the giant Amazon, has not yet answered questions from franceinfo. But the platform confirmed at the end of the afternoon to have observed a “violation” of its data. “Our teams are working urgently to measure the extent”, writes the company on Twitter, before promising to inform “the community as soon as additional information becomes available”.

An additional element goes in the direction of a large-scale piracy: the presence, in the file uploaded on Wednesday, of the details of the income paid by Twitch to the various streamers since August 2019. The French Zerator, a very popular personality on the platform which annually organizes the ZEvent charity event, confirmed on Twitter the figure of $ 1.4 million attributed to it. In a series of messages, the videographer specifies, however, that this is a gross sum, and that he uses a good part of this turnover to finance the organization of events or the creation of video games. .





At first, since no “big” creator will confirm it to you in France (I think), YES the figures in the table above are true. But beware, it is a turnover and not a profit. Which means that this money is not in the bank account … – ZeratoR (@ZeratoR) October 6, 2021

The situation could get even worse for Twitch. Internet users who uploaded the file on Wednesday indicate in their message that it is only a “first part” of the recovered data.

This leak comes at a delicate moment for the streaming platform. In early September, players called a one-day broadcasts strike to protest the wave of racist and misogynistic harassment that many streamers and streamers are enduring.