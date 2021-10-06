Twitch: the platform victim of a huge hack and many leaks

After the giant social media outage, another platform is now undermined: it is Twitch, which would have obviously suffered a huge hack revealing a lot of data.

This is news that is likely to shake up the internet: Twitch, the famous streaming video platform and cultural titan with growing influence, would have been the victim of a huge hack, obviously the biggest of its history. A hacker would therefore have succeededi got hold of absolutely the whole site, from the source code to the different media – on browser, but also mobile applications – comments, through very confidential information.

The income of streamers unveiled … and not only

Shared on 4chan and Reddit, details are the least problematic since they relate in part to income (before taxes and since 2019) from absolutely all streamers registered on Twitch. There are of course the French, such as Zerator who sits among the list of influencers disclosed on the web and who stands out as the number 1 in the country, in the midst of other names and channels in the English-speaking sphere such as Shroud, CriticalRole or Riot Games.

While many affected claim these numbers are correct, others deny them. like the DarkViper streamer. “Since I’m on the list, I can tell you for sure that the winnings numbers are incorrect or that Twitch owes me a million dollars then”. A tweet since deleted. For our part, an anonymous source has confirmed the veracity of this important leak. MisterMV, he said the figures were not exact.





a compromised security

Here is, in summary, what emerges from this gigantic leak:

All Twitch source code with comment history

Streamers’ income for 2019

All information about Twitch users on mobile, PC or consoles

Information on Twitch technologies

Information on all other properties that Twitch owns, like IGDB and CurseForge

Information on an unreleased Steam competitor codenamed “Vapor”, from Amazon Game Studios

Information on Twitch’s internal “Red Teaming” tools (which ironically enough are designed to improve security)

We also reached out to Twitch for information. We are still waiting for a response.