Two dinosaurs of unseen species found on an English island

Two new fossils of dinosaur skeletons have been found in England. Enough to strengthen the excavations already present on the Isle of Wight in the South of England.

A team of paleontologists has just discovered two new dinosaurs on the Isle of Wight in southern England. These 125 million year old bones are added to the list of dinosaur remains found on the island. According to the researchers, these two new predators, from the spinosaurid family, were at the top of the food chain at the time.

Living on British soil more than 125 million years ago, around fifty fossilized remains of the two prehistoric animals have ended up revealing their secrets to paleontologists, after years of spying on the ground for a clue. It took a lot of patience to reconstruct the skull and tail of this new species. With a narrow and elongated head shape, these two new dinosaurs are similar to the Baryonyx, discovered in the 80s, also in England.





Three species found in England

These three species, cousins ​​to each other, were carnivorous. For the last two which have just been discovered, the Ceratosuchops inferodios, and the Riparovenator milnerae, they probably inhabited the great English marshes. Under the hot and humid climate which reigned at the time, the dinosaurs ate according to the first analyzes of the paleontologists of fish, crocodiles and other small sharks which could be of passage in the places.

For its part, the baryonyx, discovered by Milner in 1983, must have lived further north, also on the English island. It was until now the only species of spinosaurids on the island. According to Chris Barker, lead author of the study, “ the UK was home to a greater diversity of spinosaurids than previously thoughtt ”.

The remains of these two dinosaurs must now join the collection of the Dinosaur Isle Museum, main museum dedicated to the Paleolithic on the Isle of Wight. According to doctor Martin Munt, curator of the museum, this discovery shows the full potential of the small English island, which he describes as “One of the best places to discover dinosaur remains in Europe. “