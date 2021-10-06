Ubisoft announces the battle royale Ghost Recon Frontline – news

In development on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, PC, Stadia and Luna with the prospect of bringing everyone together in cross-play from launch, Ghost Recon Frontline takes the form of a military FPS whose games will bring together more than 100 players on a large dedicated playground, Drakemoor Island, an open world made up of different biomes. The game is part of the new free-to-play wave announced by Ubisoft alongside titles like The Division Heartland Where XDefiant.

Expedition, the main mode of this battle royale, brings together players in teams of 3. These squads will have to get their hands on information scattered all over the place, without the play area being gradually reduced. Once the objectives are achieved, head for the drop zone to request an extraction, but it is also at this time that all the other teams will be informed of the location of the squad about to flee and will therefore have a chance to steal the loot and run away with the helicopter.





Player progression will be based on mastering weapons, completing objectives, and unlocking new recruits. Three in number at launch (Assault, Support, Scout), the mercenary classes will each have their own specialization, development tree and equipment. Players will also have the opportunity to change mercenary in the heart of the battle for more tactical freedom.

Still far from the end of its development, Ghost Recon Frontline has no release date yet. The first test will take place from October 14 to 21, only on PC and only in Europe. Head to the official website to register and have a chance to participate.