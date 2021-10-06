UK court confirms Princess Haya was spied on by Pegasus software

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, upon leaving London court in July 2019. A UK court has confirmed that the princess was spied on using Pegasus software. ALASTAIR GRANT / AP

The London Family Court, responsible for arbitrating a very complex divorce proceeding between the Emir of Dubai, Mohammed Ben Rachid Al-Maktoum, and his sixth wife, Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussein, has confirmed that the latter had been spied on with the Pegasus software, as revealed in July by investigations published by seventeen editors, including that of World, who coordinated their work through Forbidden Stories.

Princess Haya fled Dubai in 2019, and moved to London that year with her children. Once in the UK, she had initiated divorce proceedings, the multiple twists of which had so far remained largely secret, due to the very strict privacy laws surrounding proceedings in family courts. across the Channel.

As revealed by Guardian, the final judgments, released on October 6, show that six phones used by the princess or her relatives were infected with the Pegasus spyware, designed by the Israeli company NSO Group. The discovery of this espionage was notably permitted by a computer security researcher, who, although he had no connection with the case, had discovered that Princess Haya’s lawyer had been targeted by Pegasus.





In early August 2020, this computer security expert detected traces of Pegasus on a phone used by an Emirati human rights activist exiled in London. Analysis of a server used in the attack on that phone had led him to suspect the use of Pegasus to monitor one or more employees of the prestigious law firm Payne Hicks Beach.

The firm employs in particular Fiona Shackleton, a lawyer well known in England and baroness – she notably defended Prince Charles during his divorce from Princess Diana. And she has been Princess Haya’s lawyer since 2019. Warned on August 5, 2020 by the security researcher that she had been targeted, Mr.me Shackleton had also received, in the evening that same day, a surprising call on behalf of Cherie Blair, wife of the ex-Prime Minister Tony Blair and herself a lawyer. M’s companyme Blair, Omnia Strategy, was working at the time for NSO Group, which she advised on several topics. She had explained to Mme Shackleton having received a call from a “Very senior executive of NSO Group” informing him that the company had detected that Pegasus “Could have been used to monitor the phones of Baroness Shackleton and her client, Her Royal Highness Princess Haya. “

Access to Pegasus cut off

This information was also confirmed in writing by NSO Group, in a letter sent to the court. The company claims that it then cut off access to “His client” – Dubai. The court also ordered a contradictory expert report on the phones, which concluded that they had indeed been infected with Pegasus, and that approximately 265 megabytes of data had been secretly extracted from Princess Haya’s primary phone. The lawyers of the Emir of Dubai strongly contested this information, and multiplied the procedures to try to invalidate these findings.

Investigations published this summer by the “Project Pegasus” media showed that the United Arab Emirates had extensive use of Israeli spyware, with several thousand potential targets, not to mention the UAE’s use of other spyware. surveillance, like those of “Project Raven”. Other notable targets of this surveillance include founder of Telegram messaging, Pavel Durov, whose company has been based in Dubai since 2017.

