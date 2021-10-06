unable to connect to the Internet!

Bouygues Telecom is currently experiencing a major outage. In several cities in France, ISP subscribers are deprived of a fixed network and a mobile network. The operator has not yet communicated on the causes of the incident.

As the Downdetector website shows, Bouygues Telecom’s mobile and fixed network is currently experiencing problems in several large cities in France. The most affected areas are as follows : Paris, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Marseille, Lyon, Montluçon, Lille, Albi, and Rouen.





The first dysfunctions were declared yesterday during the evening. The outage worsened around 6 a.m. this Wednesday, October 6, 2021. For many subscribers, the ADSL network or the fiber network is completely inaccessible. For other customers, it is the mobile network that has died. 33% of subscribers even report a “total blackout”. Some Internet users claim that the blackout also affects television.

Bouygues Télécom has not yet confirmed the Internet blackout affecting several cities

More than 300 subscribers have complained about the performance of the Bouygues network on Downdetector. Around 8 a.m. 322 Internet users still testified to serious connection difficulties. For the moment, the operator of Martin Bouygues has not yet publicly mentioned the situation.

The official FAI Twitter account has remained silent. In response to complaints from private Internet subscribers, the account simply relays to private messages. “This morning, I noticed that the box showed me a red light for internet and telephone”, can we read on Twitter. “No more fiber optic connection error S1 on the box”, adds another customer on the social network.

If you are concerned by the Bouygues Télécom breakdown, we recommend that you first change your DNS. This very simple manipulation could correct the problem. The use of other DNS, such as those of Google, than those provided by your operator does not generally pose any problem, you can leave the configuration as it is.

To learn more about the procedure, discover our file devoted to the change of DNS. If this trick made it possible to regain your Internet access, we invite you to let us know in the comments above. We are awaiting your testimony.