Unemployment rate on the way to its lowest level since 2008

Posted on Oct 6, 2021, 6:00 PM

Emmanuel Macron has not yet declared himself a candidate for re-election and will probably still wait to do so. His future campaign team can already put on the balance sheet a result on which few people would have bet a few months ago and after which his predecessor has continued to run: the inversion of the unemployment curve.

The unemployment rate measured within the meaning of the International Labor Office (ILO) will decline by 0.4 points on average in France excluding Mayotte in the third quarter, anticipates INSEE in its economic report published on Wednesday. It will then reach 7.6% of the working population and stabilize over the last three months of the year. “The forecast does not include a lot of uncertainty,” said the head of the Institute’s economic department, Julien Pouget.

As a reminder, three conditions are necessary to be considered unemployed within the meaning of the ILO: to be unemployed, to have carried out an active search process in the last four weeks – or to have found one which begins within the three months – and to declare oneself available. within two weeks to occupy one.

Objective 7% within reach

If we put aside the 2020 vintage, marked by atypical yoyo movements due to periods of confinement, we have to go back to the fall of 2008 to find such a low unemployment rate. As a reminder, it was still 9.5% in the second quarter of 2017. Barring a major economic downturn, the objective of 7% that the Head of State had set for the end of the five-year term becomes credible again.

Finally, in two years marked by the health crisis, 222,000 net salaried jobs would have been created between the end of 2019 and the end of 2021.

insee

The very sharp drop in the unemployment rate is explained by a double movement, according to the head of the economic summary division of INSEE, Olivier Simon. First, the strong gains in the creation of salaried jobs: +149,000 and +289,000 over the first and second quarters respectively. The upward trend will continue, but more moderately (+56,000 in the third and +20,000 in the fourth).

The working population will also increase by the end of the year, but less than employment. “The increase in the working population since the beginning of the year is explained in particular by the return to the labor market of some of the people who had left during the health crisis”, specifies INSEE.

The lagging industry

More than the unemployment rate, the most surprising remains the evolution of salaried employment, which has recovered much faster than the GDP. In total, INSEE expects it to increase by 514,000 this year, referring the 300,000 destruction in 2020 to the rank of a bad memory. So much so that the workforce, including interim staff, in construction, the commercial and non-commercial tertiary sector have largely exceeded their level at the end of 2019, only construction still suffering the blow.

“Finally, in two years marked by the health crisis, 222,000 net salaried jobs would have been created between the end of 2019 and the end of 2021, against 217,000 per year on average between 2015 and 2019”, summarizes INSEE. If we add the self-employed, the results are also more than positive (+211,000).

Better, the rebound since the beginning of the year concerns all age groups, especially young people. What feed the government’s argument in favor of refocusing its commitment income project on the most precarious among those under 26.