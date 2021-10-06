United Arab Emirates want to land on an asteroid

The United Arab Emirates are preparing an ambitious new mission to visit several objects in an asteroid belt in the early 2030s. They plan to land gently on one of these rocks as early as 2033. To date, only two countries have achieved this feat.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has prided itself on being technically progressive for several years. In this sense, much progress has been made in the space field. In September 2019, the first Emirati cosmonaut, Hazzaa Ali Almansoori, flew aboard a Soyuz rocket, heading for the International Space Station. The UAE has also distinguished itself with its Mars Hope mission, still in orbit around the red planet, whose objective will be to focus on the study of the Martian atmosphere. Finally, the Emirati regime also shared its intention to target the Moon, providing for the dispatch of a first rover on site as early as 2024.

The UAE is now proposing another mission: to send a probe to visit the asteroid belt, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter. Scheduled for 2028, this will be the country’s second interplanetary effort.

A very ambitious mission

The plan provides for overflights of Venus and Earth respectively at the mid-2028 and mid-2029. The goal will be to take advantage of their gravitational assistance to arrive in 2030. On site, the probe will closely analyze seven different asteroids during its mission, before land on an eighth rock in 2033. To date, only four NASA Near-Earth Asteroid Rendezvous (NEAR) Shoemaker and OSIRIS-REx missions, and Japanese probes Hayabusa1 and Hayabusa2) have achieved such a feat.





With such a mission in the paper, the United Arab Emirates are therefore now more than ever in the big leagues. “Our goal is clear: to accelerate the development of innovation and knowledge-based businesses in the Emirates.“Said Sarah Al Amiri, President of the Emirati Space Agency. “It requires leaps of imagination, of faith, and the pursuit of goals that go beyond prudence or method.“.

As with the Mars Hope mission, the United Arab Emirates will partner with the Atmospheric and Space Physics Laboratory at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Remember that all these projects are also intended to inspire the hundred million young people in the Arab world, “revealing to them a future beyond oil, which will not be able to carry the country’s economy forever“, Said a few months ago Omran Sharaf, the Marsian mission manager Hope. “Failure [sur Mars] is an option“, He added. “But the failure of progress is not“.