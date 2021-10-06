Update 4A400 for AirPods 2, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

Apple is now offering an update for AirPods 2, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max with firmware 4A400. Everyone is therefore housed in the same boat. The previous firmware for AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro was 3E751 and 3E756 for AirPods Max.





Update for different AirPods

As is the case from the beginning with the various AirPods, Apple does not communicate the list of changes and bug fixes that are in the firmware updates program. It is however good to note that Apple offered a beta version for developers a few weeks ago and for once, there is the list of changes. In particular, it was about the Conversation Boost function for the AirPods Pro. Conversation Boost is a feature related to iOS 15 that uses the AirPods Pro microphones to focus on the voice of the person speaking and thus increase the volume of the voice to hide surrounding noise. This can be handy for people who are in noisy areas when calling someone. So see if today’s update adds this element.

Beyond the lack of communication from Apple on the new updates, there is no way to force the download of the new firmware (this is done automatically). You can at least check which version is installed. Go to Settings> General> Information, go down and select your AirPods. The installed firmware version is located in the “Internal program version” line.

Note that Apple also offers a firmware update for the Beats Solo Pro, Powerbeats 4 and Powerbeats Pro.