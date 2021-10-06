US parliamentarians promise to better regulate the platform, Mark Zuckerberg defends himself

“Congress will act.” “It’s time”. Urged by a whistleblower, US senators promised, Tuesday, October 5, to better regulate Facebook, worrying about the potentially harmful influence of its platforms on young users.

“Gone are the days when you invaded our privacy, promoted toxic content and used children and adolescents. Congress will act.”, launched Democratic Senator Ed Markey during the hearing of Frances Haugen, former product manager at Facebook.

For more than two hours, this calm thirty-something has displayed with precision and intelligible some of the practices of the giant of Menlo Park (California) to attract young users and constantly increase their consumption of its platforms, Instagram in particular. . “You have been a catalyst for change like I have never seen before and I have been working on these topics for 10 or 15 years”, commented Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

“We still have time to act. But we must do it now”, urged Frances Haugen, an engineer who left Facebook last May after two years with the company, before members of the Senate Trade Committee. “Facebook shouldn’t be left free to choose growth, virality (…) at the expense of public safety. (…) They fund their profits with our security. “





To back up her claims, she draws on the two years she spent with the company and the thousands of documents she took with her last spring. Already presented, in part, by the Wall Street Journal in mid-September, they show that Facebook researchers highlighted the fact that a portion of teenage Instagram users are even less comfortable with their bodies than they were before.

In a lengthy post on his Facebook page Tuesday night, Mark Zuckerberg defended his business: “At the heart of these accusations is the idea that we prioritize profits over safety and well-being. This is simply not true.”

The hearing of Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old computer scientist, came the day after a gigantic blackout, unprecedented in the history of the group, which decommissioned its four platforms, social networks Facebook and Instagram, as well as messaging WhatsApp and Messenger.