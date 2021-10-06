US senators call for expulsion of up to 300 Russian diplomats

High-profile American senators on Tuesday (October 5) called on Joe Biden’s government to consider the expulsion of up to 300 Russian diplomats, unless Moscow issues more visas for American embassy staff. The United States formally protested when Moscow in August banned the hiring of Russian or third-country personnel for foreign embassies in Russia, forcing Washington to sack nearly 200 local employees in its missions across Russia.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, two Democratic senators and two Republican senators say Russia has long counted local staff to calculate the number of U.S. diplomats allowed in the country. As a result, some 400 Russian diplomats are now based in the United States against some 100 American diplomats in Russia, say elected officials. “This disproportion in diplomatic representation is unacceptable”, write the senators, including Democrat Bob Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, and influential Republican Marco Rubio.

The Biden administration expelled 10 Russian diplomats in April, a consequence Washington said of cyberattacks and interference in the US elections from Russia. Relations between these two Cold War rivals remain strained, but have stabilized since Joe Biden met his counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva in June, also tasking senior diplomats to continue discussions on arms limitation and prevention. of any misunderstanding between the two powers.