USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Update with Johnson & Johnson, futures, pre-market prices, changes in recommendations)

PARIS, October 5 (Reuters) – Top stocks to watch Tuesday on Wall Street where futures indicate a higher open:

* FACEBOOK FB.O explained by an “erroneous change of configuration” the global outage which prevented for several hours Monday its 3.5 billion users from accessing the social network as well as its sharing applications of photos, Instagram, and messaging, WhatsApp. The American giant takes up 1.3% in pre-market trading.

* PEPSICO PEP.O gains 1.2% on the pre-market after raising its revenue forecast for the full year, demand for sodas in cinemas and restaurants benefiting from the easing of restrictions linked to the pandemic.





* JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N announced on Tuesday that it had submitted data to the U.S. Medicines Agency to obtain authorization for emergency use of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for people 18 years of age years and older.

* LULULEMON ATHLETICA LULU.O announced Monday that its board of directors has approved a $ 500 million increase in its current share buyback program which now stands at $ 641.2 million.

* NIKE NKE.N, UNDER ARMOR UAA.N, RALPH LAUREN RL.N, PVH PVH.N – Wedbush begins monitoring at “outperformance” on the four stocks.

(Laetitia Volga, edited by Sophie Louet and Jean-Michel Bélot)