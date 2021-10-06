USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Updated with Dow, American Airlines, Nucor, pre-market price)

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) – Top stocks to watch Wednesday on Wall Street, where futures show an opening down nearly 1% for the Dow Jones .DJI, 1.1% for the S & P-500. SPX and 1.25% for the Nasdaq .IXIC:

* TECHNOLOGY stocks should open sharply lower due to the rise in bond yields with expectations of accelerating inflation. APPLE AAPL.O, FACEBOOK FB.O, AMAZON AMZN.O AND ALPHABET GOOGL.O lose more than 1% in pre-market trading.

* NVIDIA NVDA.O has offered concessions to the European Union in order to get the green light to acquire British chip designer Arm for $ 54 billion (46.8 billion euros), shows a document from the European Commission consulted by Reuters. The title loses about 3% in pre-market trading.

* DOW DOW.N said on Wednesday it was targeting a $ 3 billion increase in gross operating surplus (EBITDA) by 2030 and planning to build a new production site for ethylene and carbon-neutral derivatives.





* SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS SWX.N announced the acquisition of Questar Pipelines from DOMINION ENERGY DN for 1.975 billion dollars (1.7 billion euros), despite the opposition of its shareholder Carl Icahn who, in a letter made public, urged the board of directors of the oil group to abandon the project.

* KELLOGG KN – About 1,400 workers at several US factories in the food group went on strike Tuesday in hopes of securing what a union called a “fair contract” for the workers.

* AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O loses 3.9% in pre-market trading after Goldman Sachs’ recommendation to “sell” against “neutral” was lowered.

* NUCOR NUE.N – The steelmaker gives up 3.3% in pre-opening transactions after Goldman Sachs’ recommendation was lowered to “neutral” against “buy”.

* PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N – Piper Sandler raises her recommendation to “overweight” against “neutral”.

(Written by Laetitia Volga, edited by Marc Angrand)