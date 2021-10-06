Vaccines against Covid-19: why Sweden has decided to suspend the Moderna vaccine for those under 30

the essential

Swedish health authorities have announced the suspension of Moderna vaccine for young people under the age of 30. They fear among other things a “risk of cardiac inflammation”.

It is a radical decision that Sweden took this Wednesday, October 6: the health authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Moderna vaccine, for people under 30, according to information from Franceinfo. What motivates this choice, it is above all the fear of risks of cardiac inflammation for the young candidates for vaccination: the Swedish health authorities however indicated that this side effect remained for the moment “minimal”. They also evoke a “precautionary principle”.

The Swedish public health authority said in a statement to have found “signs of increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium” in the youngest candidates. The paper also believes that these effects often “go away” on their own “without causing lasting problems.” However, “the symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor.”

This side effect was especially noticed in male patients who received a second dose. In France, nearly 4,893,300 people have received two doses of Moderna vaccine. The Swedish authorities want to reassure, however: “the risk of being affected is minimal, it is a very rare side effect”.