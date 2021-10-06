Venezuelan footballers denounce the sexual violence of a former coach

Venezuelan players, including the star of women’s football Deyna Castellanos, denounced, Tuesday, October 5, the sexual violence of their former coach, Panamanian Kenneth Szeremeta.

In 2020, “one of our teammates confessed to us that she had been sexually abused since the age of 14 by the coachThe facts date back to 2014, says a text signed by 24 players and posted on social networks by Denya Castellanos, the Atletico Madrid striker, who was among the three best players in the world in 2017.

Personal Statement | Comunicado English: https://t.co/5nUZ3f2nYB Español: https://t.co/aMqeWvisBV – Deyna Castellanos (@ deynac18) October 6, 2021

The text does not give the identity of the victim. Szeremeta, described as a “monster”, led several Venezuelan national teams from 2008 to 2017, winning the South American Under-17 title twice and qualifying this age category three times for the Worlds with two places in the semi-finals. finalists in 2013 and 2016.

“We have decided to break the silence to prevent the situations of physical, psychological and sexual abuse and harassment committed by football coach Kenneth Szeremetra from causing further victims”, indicates the text.





“After the revelations, various teammates evoked experiences of harassment, abnormal questions and invitations, blackmail to stay in the selection, requests for gifts out of context, massages and others …“, specify the players.

Invoking “trauma and mental injury“, the players point out that some of these situations were “supported by members of the management”. Szeremeta was fired in 2017 after denouncing the “severe malnutrition” of his players, which he called “heroines“as Venezuela faced a food shortage following an economic and financial crisis.

He then received the support of the players, who now indicate that they were victims of “handling“under his thumb. “We ask all relevant people – Fifa, confederations, federations and leagues – to stop allowing this coach to continue his life in women’s football.”, they conclude. After leaving Venezuela, Szeremeta worked in the Dominican Republic and Panama in particular.