Very nice offer on the Xiaomi connected watch

The Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi offers its version of the connected watch with the Mi Watch Lite model. Presented at less than 40 € on Amazon (shipped from Amazon UK), this watch inspired by the famous Apple Watch does not have to be ashamed of its capabilities against the leaders of the genre.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is a very qualitative connected watch, with a design inspired by the Apple Watch. It weighs only 35 grams and therefore knows how to be discreet on the wrist, with reasonable dimensions: 41 x 35 x 10.9 mm. It is equipped with a rectangular 1.4 “screen with a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. The strap is made of rubber and adapts very well to all body types.

Basically, you can count on five dials, but it is possible to download others through the watch itself, or the dedicated app. The screen is of course fully tactile, even if we note the presence of a single physical button on the side of the watch. This is used to switch it on / off and return to the main menu.

The watch works with the Xiaomi Wear app which allows you to collect and store all your data related to your sports activities. Besides, you don’t even need to have your phone with you since the watch records everything and then synchronizes with your smartphone to list it. A significant advantage when you don’t want to clutter up your pockets.





A versatile and efficient connected watch

The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is equipped with GPS as well as an altitude and atmospheric pressure indicator. This can help you achieve your athletic goals, especially since it can handle 11 different workouts: cycling, swimming, hiking, running, etc.

A heart rate sensor on the back of the dial regularly takes this one to make sure you’re healthy. And it is also this sensor that is used at night to assess the quality of your sleep. Very useful for detecting potential cases of sleep apnea.

Autonomy is not left out on this very complete watch, since you can count on 9 days of use with a full charge. It is therefore a perfect companion for daily activities, with more advanced functions than on a simple connected bracelet. All with an intuitive interface and a very user friendly app.

