victim of food poisoning, Guinea Bissau refuses to play!

Group I of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers is decidedly rich in various “affairs” … After the postponement of the Guinea-Morocco match last month due to a coup, here is the match of the 3e day between Morocco and Guinea Bissau scheduled for Wednesday at 19h GMT in Rabat is in turn threatened!

The Djurtus have indeed just spent a sleepless night following food poisoning! Almost all of the players and staff members “have had an upset stomach followed by diarrhea and vomiting“After having dinner on Tuesday at their Moroccan hotel, coach Baciro Candé told theSenegalese press agency. “Fifteen minutes after leaving the table, players and members felt stomach pains, some had diarrhea, we were taken to the hospital which we left in the early hours of Wednesday (around 5:45 am local time).“





“Under these conditions, I will not send the players on the field, it would be a criminal act on my part“, Warned the boss of the Bissau-Guinean Federation, Carlos Teixeira, to the media Sapo, while other testimonies denounced, on condition of anonymity, an attempted poisoning. Here is a new burning issue on which the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will have to decide in the coming hours … In case of postponement, the schedule of this group is left to turn into a puzzle since the return match between the two selections is scheduled for Saturday, before the match of the 2e Guinea-Morocco day which must be replayed next Tuesday.