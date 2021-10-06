Victoire finds her donor Dimitri thanks to Sara and Roxane – Tomorrow belongs to us October 6, 2021 (episode 1029) | Tomorrow belongs to us

Discover the detailed summary of Tomorrow belongs to us in advance of season 5 of episode 1029 broadcast on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 on TF1. Victoire distances herself from Georges and asks for Sara and Roxane’s help. Jack regains morale thanks to Maud.



Victoire tells Georges what she experienced with this waking nightmare, she talks about cellular memory. Victoire explains that she felt the terror of her donor… Victoire is annoyed that Georges does not understand anything. Victoire feels like she’s connected to her donor.

Georges comes to see Samuel in relation to the fact that he spoke to him about the theory of cellular memory. Samuel tells Georges that he is doing a c **** while questioning Victoire’s word.

Jack is depressed with the departure of Hadrian, Lizzie tries to boost him. Lizzie wants him to go to the shower, he hasn’t washed in 3 days because he smells of Hadrian.

Camille tells Maud to get out of the friend zone with Jack. Camille has the impression that Maud is apologizing for existing… she wants to teach her to show off.

Angie helps Sofia with her candidacy for the elections: she does not hesitate to say that her competitor Charlie has been convicted of cyber-harassment. Samuel watches the video of his daughter in the break room while eating… Victoire comes to see him. She explains to him that her visions are linked to her donor. Victoire would like Samuel to know the identity of the donor because she feels tossed between two lives. Samuel cannot help him.

Maud has a talk with Jack, Lizzie explains to her that Jack doesn’t want to come. Maud decides to go find Jack at his house, she wants him to come and give the presentation. Jack confides in Maud and explains that he is still in love… and he decides to come to class.

Jack and Maud each give each other compliments. Jack tells Maud that it matters to have her by his side.





Victoire calls Sara and Roxane to see if they can find someone from a tattoo. Victoire wants to find her donor, Roxane promises that she will try. Sara warns Roxane, it’s dangerous to work outside the procedure. The bot finds a person who has this famous tattoo, Sara comes to see the tattoo parlor concerned. The tattoo artist goes to the archives for 1999 to get the name. Sara then takes the photo of the man to Victoire and gives him his name: it is Dimitri. Victoire is a little reassured, she is not crazy… all that happens to her is because of him. Sara asks Victoire not to tell Georges anything.

Tomorrow belongs to us in advance episode 1029 of October 6, 2021: Charlie and Sofia the fight continues







Victoire’s heart transplant is going well on the technical side, William auscultates it. She says she doesn’t have any new hallucinations and nightmares.

Charlie explains to Bart and Louise that she was elected president of the BDE, she asks them to organize a privatized party at the Spoon. It is an evening of fundraising for student precariousness.

Sofia complains to Irene that Charlie steals her ideas for the candidacy of the BDE presidency. Irene explains that it’s not the ideas that matter, it’s what you do with them. They have to stand out.

To be continued the summary Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1030 from Thursday, October 7, 2021.

