Victory for Roglic, 3km too much for Alaphilippe

Alaphilippe’s reaction to the finish
“We knew that Roglic was very strong. I was the question after the week that I had. I had a lot of fun doing the curb halfway with the guys. It rolled very quickly in the final. . After I told the boys I was going to keep them posted on how I was feeling. After halfway I told the guys that we were playing the Joao (Almeida) card. confirmed after the first round that he had to give the maximum for him. Mauri did a great number in the final and Joao was third. I hope that is a good omen before the Tour of Lombardy. “
Very nice victory for Roglic
He was the only one to follow blaster Adam Yates. Alaphilippe and the Deceunincks had a great race, blowing everything up more than 60 km from the finish. But the world champion was a bit short to play for the win. The final top 10
Adam Yates finished 2nd.
And Almeida finally beats Pogacar in the sprint for 3rd. Gaudu finished first French in 6th position.
Adam Yates attack!
Roglic manages to come back! What a great mano to mano. And he attacks behind! Victory for Roglic!
Pogacar attacked for 3rd place.
But he will not come back. On the other hand, behind him, Almeida did not abdicate.
The victory is played between Yates and Roglic
The two strongest. Pogacar has yet to regain its July level.
Yates and Roglic isolate themselves
Almeida and Pogacar are just behind.
It will be played between Yates and the Slovenes!
With Valverde and Almeida as referee.
4 km from the finish and only 5 seconds ahead
Yates against, Julian Alaphilippe pulls over!
Rafa Majka attack
Behind, he has Alaphilippe in his wheel, and behind it gave way! But Julian gets up.
9 seconds 10 km from the finish
Mauri Vansevenant does a hell of a number.
7 seconds ahead for Vansevenant
It will probably not be enough to go to the end, but it is very well played for Deceuninck.
Mauri Vansevenant took the lead!
He attacks the descent solo with a few seconds in advance, to make the teammates of the other teams work.
It regroups at the top of the first difficulty
The contenders second knife come in from behind while the main favorites have hidden well on the climb.
Gaudu is coming back!
It was enough to write it for a Frenchman to point the tip of his nose.
The French losers of the day
Apart from Alaphilippe, no French in front, no Groupama-FDJ, AG2R Citroën or Cofidis.
Yates is back!
The Deceunincks let Masnada go to force the others to roll behind.
In the peloton, the favorites are discovered
Yates, Mollema, try to attack to come back.
That’s it, let’s go for the first climb
4 km at 9% average. The team members park. The leading group is still led by the Deceuninck. They are very strong.
the gap goes up
We thought the peloton was going to come in, the gap had fallen to 10 seconds, but there it goes back to 21 seconds when the first climb begins in a few kilometers.
The peloton will manage to return
The gap fell to 22 seconds. Sacred game of crank, but suddenly, the Deceuninck left a lot of forces in the battle.
The Deceunincks blow up the peloton.
They go 3 ahead with Tobias Foss from the Jumbo on the luggage rack.
Disappointment for AG2R Citroën
Champoussin and Paret-Peintre did not hook up the right wagon. the FDJ were also trapped. Of course, not many people expected a curb in an Italian semi-classic. It is rather a Belgian specialty.
The ascent of Superga is 16 km away.
Will the peloton have time to come back? It’s possible? Julian Alaphilippe takes the lead, perhaps in the service of the Deceuninck.
Among the trapped, Nibali and the Ineos team.
Things are going strong in the peloton to catch up with the group of favorites who still have a lead of around fifty seconds 40 km from the finish.
A stroke of edging!
The Deceuninck team blew up the peloton, and the favorites are at the front, in particular Valverde, Pogacar, Roglic, Woods is there too as well as Alaphilippe.
The point 80 km from the finish
The advance of the 6 breakaways stabilized around 3 minutes.
2:00 p.m .: First hour of the race with beating drum
Six men in the lead (Bou Frapporti Lazkano Orrico Vermaerke Zanotti) and the peloton 2’45 behind led by Julian Alaphilippe’s Deceuninck. There are still more than 120 km.
the profile of the race
It’s very flat until the final two climbs, potentially a first for the skimming, a second for the win.
Hello and welcome to all
Can Julian Alaphilippe continue with a victory after his world title? It will of course be very difficult, and we remember that last year, he raised his arms too early and was blown over the line by Primoz Roglic during Liège-Bastogne-Liège. This time the recovery is a little less prestigious, but it is still with Milan-Turin the oldest cycling race on the plateau since it dates back to the 1870s. If the finish at the top of Superga hill is suitable for Alaphilippe, he will have a lot to do with the opposition of the two Slovenes Roglic and Pogacar, not to mention Nibali or his teammate at Deceuninck Joao Almeida.