VIDEO – Eruption in the Canaries: the larger island of La Palma of 30 hectares

EXTENSION – The eruption of the volcano on the island of La Palma, Canary Islands, has now lasted for 17 days. As it flows into the ocean, the lava solidifies and forms a huge one, which already measures 30 hectares.

A river of glowing magma continues to flow from the cliffs, after tumbling down the sides of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. Still steaming, the lava solidifies and gains ground on the ocean, as shown by the astonishing images of the subject of TF1 at the top of this article. The island of Palma is growing rapidly. The phenomenon has been going on for a week. And the new “lava peninsula” already has an area of ​​30 hectares.

“At the beginning a volcano forms at 4000 meters depth”, explains volcanologist Jacques-Henri Bardintzeff to TF. “And then it grows little by little, takes several million years to emerge, and from then on becomes an island, which continues to grow with each eruption.” “But the sea will also erode all of this”, moderates the expert. “Of the 30 hectares gained today, maybe 15 will be lost later.” It is the volcanic eruptions that have shaped the archipelago of the Canary Islands, and the one that is underway is only the latest in a long cycle of destruction and construction, inherent in the very existence of the island of La Palma. .

The eruptive mouths of the volcano are multiplying

In total, the lava already covers 400 hectares of the island, and no specialist advances to predict the end of the eruptive episode. The volcano’s mouths multiply, their intensity redoubles. The volcano does not have a “fixed” crater, like Etna or Vesuvius, and the points of eruption are unpredictable. The emergency military unit monitors the progress of the magma hour by hour and escorts the inhabitants who come to collect belongings from their homes, in the sectors at risk. Whole localities have already been wiped off the map, others are threatened.

“We are organizing our new life”, explains a resident who had to abandon his house. “We try to keep going day by day, with our heads held high and a smile on our face, waiting to see how the future unfolds.”

The victims live in permanent anguish, which has eaten away at them since the start of the eruption 17 days ago. Because if thirty hectares have been reclaimed from the sea, which will not be exploitable for several centuries, the volcano still threatens many areas, and calls into question the habitability of the island. But on this point the islanders are unanimous: no law will prevent them from continuing to live below their volcano.

