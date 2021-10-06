Video. In the streets of Singapore, patrolling robots to detect “unwanted social behavior”

Singapore is testing new robots that patrol the streets and berate locals for “unwanted social behavior”. A new threat to privacy

This new weapon is in addition to an already well-stocked panoply of surveillance technologies: the island of Singapore already has a large number of surveillance cameras and streetlights equipped with facial recognition technology, allowing authorities to track movements of residents.

The government has long promoted the idea of ​​a hyper efficient and technologically advanced “smart nation”. Activists believe, however, that the right to privacy is being sacrificed and that residents do not have enough control over the use of their data.

VIDEO: From CCTV to trials of lampposts with facial recognition tech, Singapore is seeing an explosion of tools to track inhabitants and now patrol robots that blast warnings at people engaging in “undesirable social behavior” are also on trial pic.twitter.com/vGLKe4xZPf – AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 6, 2021

Intrusive technologies

Singapore has often been criticized for suppressing civil liberties and its people are accustomed to multiple checks but there are signs of growing unease with intrusive technology.

The patrolling wheeled robots, Singapore’s latest innovation, are equipped with seven cameras that detect “unwanted social behavior” and give offenders warnings: smoke in an unauthorized area, park your bike improperly or violate social distancing rules linked to Covid-19, can be all blacklisted behaviors.

During a recent patrol, one of the robots named “Xavier” moved towards social housing buildings and stopped in front of a group of retirees who were watching a game of chess. “Please keep a meter distance, please don’t gather more than five people,” the robot said, pointing its camera at the group.





Lack of manpower

Lee Yi Ting, a digital rights activist, points out that these robots add to many other innovations to monitor Singaporeans. “It contributes to the feeling that people have […] that we have to pay attention to what we say and what we do in Singapore, much more than in other countries ”.

But the government defends its use of the robots, saying they were not used to identify offenders or crack down on them during testing, and that they are needed due to a lack of manpower. “The working population is decreasing”, underlines Ong Ka Hing, collaborator of the government agency which developed the “Xavier” robots to be able to mobilize fewer police officers for the patrols.

90,000 cameras for the police

The island of some 5.5 million inhabitants has 90,000 cameras for the police, a number that is expected to double by 2030. It also uses facial recognition, via devices often installed on streetlights, to identify people in a crowd.

Singapore experienced a rare protest movement this year when authorities admitted that data collected by an app dedicated to tracking coronavirus cases had been passed on to the police. The government then passed a law limiting the use of this data.