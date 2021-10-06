Vladimir Putin accuses Europeans of being behind the soaring tariffs

Gas prices soar on European markets on Wednesday and everyone is passing the buck to find the culprits. For Vladimir Poutine, the fault lies with Europe which would not have concluded enough long-term delivery contracts with Moscow, thus supporting the record price surge. “Their whole policy was to get out of long-term contracts and this policy turned out to be wrong,” said the Russian president during a meeting with officials of the Russian energy sector, “they made mistakes”.

“As a result, the price of gas has now broken all historical records: today it is approaching $ 2,000 per thousand cubic meters, more than ten times the average price of last year”, added the Russian president.

A lack of anticipation from Europeans?

Europe, about a third of its gas needs are met by Moscow, has for years said its intention to diversify its sources of supply, to little effect. According to Vladimir Putin, Europeans have started to rely more on spot gas purchases (i.e. overnight payments at cost) rather than long-term purchases, tying them to Moscow. for several years. However, today, cash sales are not there.





Referring to these side sales used to supplement long contracts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that they had “not been able to fill the existing gap”, indicating that Russia was “ready to talk about new long-term contracts ”.

Moscow accused of blackmail

The price of gas broke new records on Wednesday, soaring by 25% on European markets in the face of demand which continues to increase before winter, coupled with a constrained supply and reduced stocks. Some in Europe as in the United States accuse Moscow of not opening enough the taps in order to obtain the commissioning as soon as possible of its controversial gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 2, completed and whose filling has started.

In the meantime, Gazprom says its gas production in 2021 is expected to exceed 510 billion cubic meters, a level not seen in a decade, recalls the Russian agency RIA. According to the latter, Vitali Markelov, vice-chairman of the board of directors, would have indicated on the sidelines of a gas forum in St. Petersburg on Wednesday that the group was expecting a “cold” and “good for Gazprom” winter. Soaring prices risk hitting European consumers in the wallet.