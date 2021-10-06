Volcanic eruption in La Palma – Less lava expelled in recent hours: the situation of the volcano stabilizes this Wednesday, live images

The volcanic eruption of Cumbre Vieja has entered a phase of stability in recent hours. But this calm is taken with great caution by scientists who fear a resumption of activity.

The activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on October 6 is now characterized mainly by gas and ash expulsions.

The lava flow seems for the moment channeled and stabilized but the concern of scientists from Pevolca is focused in the coming hours on the expected change in the wind which could lead to a deterioration in the quality of the air.

“Some stability“of the situation, this is how the scientists at the bedside of the volcano therefore analyze the period since Wednesday, October 6. Even if it is still too early to say when the volcano will stop, observers point to a behavior of the volcano which displays now “constant” variables, finally giving the population of La Palma a little respite.





The area covered by the lava reached 421.93 hectares this Wednesday, barely 1.81 hectares more than the day before, a sign that effusive activity has slowed down.

The lava delta swept over the ocean to the sea, which extends more than 500 meters from the coast, now occupies 38 hectares and reaches a depth of 250 meters underwater.

The technical director of the Volcanic Emergency Plan for the Canary Islands (Pevolca), Miguel Ángel Morcuende, however declared on Wednesday “that it is necessary to keep the greatest caution, the activity of the volcano being changing but above all stabilizing“.

The satellites captured, this Monday, October 4, 2021, an impressive column of eruption rising towards the sky.

A column of ash and superheated gas that, some 5.3 kilometers above sea level, encountered a layer of drier and hotter air.

The natural ebbs and flows of the volcanic eruption further created concentric gravity waves as these reached the temperature inversion zone. A bit like when a stone falls into a lake and forms ripples on the surface of the water.