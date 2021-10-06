Volkswagen and Mercedes oppose motorway speed limits

In the midst of federal elections in Germany, the theme of ecology and transport has often been put on the table, especially in recent months under the leadership of Annalena Baerbock’s party. The German Greens achieved a historic score of 14.8% in the elections, which should allow them to play an important role in the distribution of power, while the Social Democrats came in first, but neck and neck with the curators of the CDU. Clearly, it will take arbitrators to distribute power and form coalitions, and the Greens will certainly be important.

In their proposals, we therefore found this famous proposal to introduce a speed limit on the motorway and to finish with the so-called “free” portions. The objective is twofold: to improve safety, but also to reduce polluting emissions on these unlimited expressways.





The CEOs of Volkswagen and Mercedes have just made clear their position on this subject. For Herbert Diess, boss of VW Group, Germany has “no need for a general speed limit” since “electric cars and autonomous driving make it superfluousClearly, these vehicles solve both the problem of polluting emissions and safety.

A more watered-down speech from Ola Källenius, who thinks the country has “need much more speed to expand the charging infrastructure“, and that it is necessary to concentrate on this point