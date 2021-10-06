VoLTE at Free mobile still requires a little patience for some, the advantages of the Freebox WiFi repeater… Your best reactions to Free and telecoms news

Univers Freebox deals with Free and Telecoms news and has always been a space where the community could express itself. Sometimes the answers are very funny, or very relevant, but you have to dive into the comments to find the kind words of our readers. We then offer you our small selection in this “Best-Of”.

VoLTE in beta test, the impatient are showing!

The voice over 4G is coming to the fore at Free Mobile. “If you want to test the VoLTE service and your mobile is compatible, send an SMS“ volte ”to 1337 ″, announces this October 5 the operator. A list of compatible smartphones has been sent, including those for which the technology will be available soon, but many would love to be able to access them now! A little more patience, this is only a testing phase and the final launch is scheduled for the end of October.

What are the advantages of the Free WiFi repeater?

The circle is complete. More than a year after unveiling a Wi-Fi repeater, included for Freebox Delta and Pop subscribers, Free allows its other subscribers to take advantage of it. After the Freebox Revolution on September 17, it is now the turn of Freebox mini 4K customers, since last week. Only one condition required, to have a box equipped with WiFi AC. Some however are quick to criticize the quality of the repeater arguing better coverage for their device manufactured by a specialist. Each, however, has its qualities …

Fighting piracy: easier said than done

After delays and changes, the bill “relating to the regulation and protection of access to cultural works in the digital age” was finally voted on Wednesday, September 29 in the National Assembly by 49 votes for and 4 against. On the program, several devices to block and kill illegal sites in the bud, all under the leadership of Arcom, a new regulator whose creation is a long-standing project. However, doubts persist regarding the establishment and execution of these measures. And beware of old clichés and technology, some might surprise you!





100% fiber in three years, possible?

Fiber for all French people within three years, or nothing is going well for operators. This is the essence of a bill issued by Guillaume Peltier, vice president of the Republicans group. The deputy regrets that the effort around the deployment of fiber has long focused on the areas “where profitability is the best: equip as many people as possible on a minimum surface area, i.e. large cities“. If he does not criticize the fact that cities are now mainly fiber-based, the elected official wants the executive to take very strong measures by withdrawing their licenses from operators if the objective is not reached in 2025. It remains to be seen whether the operators will be able to meet their deadlines …

TNT or boxes: should you choose?

Faced with the emergence of SVOD platforms and the growing box capacities of operators, what can be done to bring DTT up to standard? The CSA has just launched a consultation on interactive television and if some have already obtained the right to experiment with this type of service such as Salto and Arte, the rest of the large audiovisual groups are waiting to be able to get started. But the course is strewn with pitfalls for interactive TNT. While some are quick to criticize this somewhat aging technology and believe that it does not need to be improved, others point out that for some, it is indeed the only way to access television.