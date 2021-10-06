Wargon housing announcements

The Minister Delegate in charge of Housing was invited on the set of the Grand Journal de l’Eco on BFM Business.

It was an expected announcement, the government will extend the PTZ (zero interest loan) until the end of 2023, announced the Minister Delegate in charge of Housing Emmanuelle Wargon on the set of the Grand Journal de l’Eco. An extension of an additional year “under current conditions” she specifies.

“We had envisaged a reform in which we changed the way in which resources are taken into account – since it depends on the resources of families – to go towards resources in real time” but “it is very complex to carry out so we will not do it. not on January 1, 2022. So it is maintained as it is until the end of 2023 “she explains.

“The Pinel Law system will be maintained until the end of 2024” continues Emmanuelle Wargon, stressing that in a few days she will present her super-Pinel, called “Pinel Plus”. This tax relief device will include “both environmental criteria and quality criteria” such as the “minimum square meter per apartment size for example” she indicates. “The decree will be presented next week.”





A “Coluche amendment for housing”

But the tax incentives will not only concern new vehicles. “We are also working on the rental of existing housing” with a device “today very small called” Affordable rental “on which there will be an amendment to the Finance Bill for the improve and make it more attractive “, indicates the minister.

“I would like to do the equivalent of the Coluche amendment for letting” she explains.

It will be about “telling landlords: ‘if you agree to rent below market price to tenants who themselves have limited resources, then fiscally you will find your way there. And so ultimately, you can be generous and make an act of collective interest with a nice tax incentive. ‘”

The very good figures of MaPrimeRénov ‘

The Minister of Housing also took the opportunity to communicate the new figures on the MaPrimeRénov ‘device.

“It goes like hot cakes” she rejoices. “Our initial goal [pour 2021, ndlr] it was 400,000 cases, we reassessed it at 800,000 and there we are at 550,000 cases filed and already 260,000 families who have been paid this year. “