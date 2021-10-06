Washington launches exemptions procedure for China

The Biden administration detailed the exemptions procedure on Tuesday “Targeted” customs duties on a multitude of Chinese products, stressing that it will grant them “case by case” if there is no alternative to products from China.

On Monday, US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai announced that she wanted to initiate further discussions in the “Days to come” with Beijing to review the implementation of the trade agreement. She then announced that her services would launch an exemption procedure while some small and medium-sized American companies suffer from these customs surcharges that they have to pay for lack of finding alternatives to Chinese products. Donald Trump’s government denouncing commercial practices “Unfair” on behalf of Beijing, having led to a colossal trade deficit, had imposed punitive tariffs on Chinese products representing the equivalent of 370 billion dollars of annual American imports.





Exemptions

However, more than 2,200 exemptions had been granted, then 549 had been extended, recall the services of the Trade Representative. “Most of these exemptions expired on December 31, 2020”, adds the USTR in a press release, which decided to assess “On a case-by-case basis, the potential reinstatement of each exemption”. “The objective of the assessment will be to know whether, despite the first imposition of these additional duties in September 2018, the particular product remains available only from China,” he explains. Companies wishing to benefit from exemptions have 50 days from October 12 to comment and justify their request. USTR will then conduct a review of public comments and consult with other federal agencies including the Small Business Administration.

These tariffs are criticized by many American companies. In early August, some of the most influential American business groups had urged the Biden administration to reduce these surcharges. If the exemption is granted, it will be retroactive as of October 12, adds the USTR.