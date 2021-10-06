Watch out for this fake traffic ticket scam

Several users have received emails asking them to pay a fine for speeding. This is obviously fake.

Extreme caution if you have received or have just received an e-mail whose recipient is presented as “AMENDES GOUV”. According to our colleagues from PhoneAndroid, a scam with the fake ticket notice has been lurking in recent days on the net. Several motorists have received a similar email which explains to them initially that their vehicle “allowed to note a violation of speeding” on a specific date. Below, it is specified at what speed the vehicle was checked and what was the maximum authorized speed.

Finally, the penalty falls at the bottom of the mail, often a point withdrawal and a fine to pay, of course. For this, it is specified: “You must pay the fine using our online payment site.” As our colleagues explain, this is obviously a scam, and several details should put you on the alert. On the one hand, even if the National Agency for the Automated Processing of Infractions (ANTAI) sometimes sends the fines by email, they are not presented in this way.





>> To read also – The gendarme of the banking sector warns against a scam

In addition, the items in the mail should prompt you. At no time is the description of your vehicle indicated, nor the license plate, let alone your name, contrary to what is mentioned. The place of the alleged infringement is also not specified. By receiving this kind of email, you first have to click on the email address of (…)

Click here to see more

VIDEO – ATM scams … with just a piece of paper

New aid for the purchase of an electric vehicle in Île-de-France

Smart Concept # 1: discovering this future electric SUV

Tesla employee to be compensated $ 137 million for suffering racism within the company

Sweden: Volvo Cars will go public better valued than Renault or Nissan on Nasdaq Stockholm

Seine-et-Marne: PV rain at a tuning rally