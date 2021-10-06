Watch the exit, to applause, of Bernard Tapie’s coffin from Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris – VIDEO

From Bernard Hinault to Basile Boli, from Line Renaud to Claude Lelouch, many personalities gathered on Wednesday in Paris around the family of Bernard Tapie, for a first religious ceremony in memory of the deceased. The coffin of Bernard Tapie – who had been successively entrepreneur, singer, president of the Olympique de Marseille, minister, actor and press boss – entered the church to applause.

Mass, in the presence of the First Lady Brigitte Macron, was held in the former Benedictine abbey of Saint-Germain-des-Près (6th arrondissement), almost a month after the ceremony in tribute to the actor Jean-Paul Belmondo between these walls. OM scarf in hand, supporters greeted the athletes who came to pay tribute to the former club boss, who died Sunday at the age of 78 at his Paris home from cancer: the former striker Jean-Pierre Papin, golden ball with OM, football coach Rolland Courbis and Basile Boli, scorer of a victory goal in 1993 against AC Milan in the Champions League final, greeted by applause.





The director Claude Lelouch who had made Bernard Tapie turn in 1996 in “Men, Women, manual”, was present, alongside the actor Pierre Arditi, the actress and singer Line Renaud, the writer André Bercoff and singer-songwriter Didier Barbelivien. Among the 300 guests were former President Nicolas Sarkozy, ex-ministers Bernard Kouchner, Rachida Dati, Christophe Castaner, and Jean-Louis Borloo, friend and former lawyer of the deceased.

At midday, Bernard Tapie’s coffin, carried by his relatives, came out to the applause of the church of Saint-Germain-des-Près. Jeanmarcmorandini.com invites you to (re) discover this sequence (see video above).