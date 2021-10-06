We know a little more about the “Covid toe”, one of the side effects of the virus

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on The Guardian

This is one of the gloomy effects of Covid-19: a skin infection linked to the response of the immune system lodges on the feet and hands. The symptom is known as “Covid toe”. This side effect results in frostbite-like inflammation and redness on the hands and feet, which can last for months.

A study carried out by French scientists from establishments such as the Institut Pasteur, the Saint-Louis hospital and the University of Paris provides answers about these still misunderstood pathologies. “The epidemiology and clinical features of frostbite-like lesions have been extensively studied and published. However, little is known about the pathophysiology involved. Our study provides new perspectives ”, comments Charles Cassius, dermatologist at Saint-Louis hospital and author of the report.

Autoantibodies react in error

To understand the mechanisms behind these symptoms, the research team examined fifty people with Covid-19 and thirteen with similar frostbite that appeared before the epidemic. When faced with the virus, the body generates an immune response with high levels of certain autoantibodies. These respond to the invading disease and mistakenly target the individual’s cells and tissues, reports The Guardian.





In addition, infection with Covid-19 triggers “Strongly expressing type I interferon-stimulated genes (IFN) which contribute to host antiviral protection”, write the scientists in the report. All diseases induced by type I IFN lead to clinical frostbite, it is explained.

The “Covid toe” worried from the first months of the pandemic, the infection being unrecognized despite the reporting of several cases in different countries. In May 2020, the European Journal of Pediatric Dermatology mentioned a “epidemic” of this phenomenon:

“We observed an ‘epidemic’ of acute, self-healing vascular lesions of the hands and feet in asymptomatic children and adolescents. These lesions were a novelty which led us to establish a link with the other much more severe novelty, namely the Covid-19, which occurred almost simultaneously. “

The “Covid toe” is however less widespread with the current wave of the Delta variant. For Véronique Bataille, consultant dermatologist and spokesperson for the British Skin Foundation, vaccination and the resistance of some people to Covid-19 could explain this decline.