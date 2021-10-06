we know the release date for the Samsung Galaxy S21

While Samsung has fallen far behind its competitors in the deployment of Android 12, since it will have taken several months to discover the beta version on Galaxy smartphones, the stable version should arrive quickly.

After postponing the beta deployment of its One UI 4.0 overlay based on Android 12, Samsung has finally made up for the delay it had accumulated on its competitors by deploying the update in mid-September. The stable version should finally arrive at the same time as its main competitors, according to information from Google.





Indeed, on the occasion of the release of Android 12 on AOSP, Google specified in its article that it will be necessary ” Keep an eye out for Android 12 coming to a device near you starting with the Pixels in the next few weeks and Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi devices later in the year … “. Google therefore probably unveiled before Samsung thatAndroid 12 will arrive on Galaxy smartphones at the end of the year.

Android 12 should arrive in a few weeks

Although Android 12 is already ready, you will need to wait a few more weeks to see it arrive on the first smartphones, even on Google Pixels. Indeed, Google still has to add some exclusive features to smartphones.

The American giant could well decide to roll out the update on the occasion of the release of Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, in the coming weeks. These should be the first smartphones to feature Android 12 straight out of the box, but we’ll have to wait a while to be sure. We were also able to discover the first photos and videos taken with smartphones before their official launch.

At Samsung, as usual, the update should first to arrive on the flagships of Samsung of the S21 series as well as on its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 folding smartphones. We may have to wait until early 2022 to see Samsung roll out Android 12 to older devices, as is the case with the most of its competitors.

Source: Android