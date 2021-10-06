What results for Apple and Tim Cook, ten years after the death of Steve Jobs?

A being you miss is everything is… different. On October 5, 2011, Steve Jobs left the mortal world, leaving an interstate void behind him. “Can Apple survive without Steve Jobs? », Even asked Forbes at the time. After ten years at the helm, Tim Cook can answer: Apple not only survived, but the company has become the world’s largest market capitalization. But without its legendary co-founder, Apple has so far failed to launch a product with as transformative impact as the iPhone in 2007.

Huge financial success

The numbers are staggering. Under the leadership of Tim Cook, Apple’s share price has increased tenfold in 10 years. This is three times better than the S&P 500 index. Today, the firm at the apple is worth 2.350 billion dollars. It is the largest market capitalization in the world, and as much as all the CAC 40 companies combined or as the annual GDP of France.

Over this period, Tim Cook has multiplied sales by 2.5 ($ 274 billion last year) and profits by 2.2 ($ 57 billion). For Tuong Nguyen, analyst at Gartner, his main success is to have “increased the market share of the iPhone from 5 to 15%” in the world. Still, in a saturated market, iPhone sales are leveling off.





“Tim Cook has succeeded in developing the ecosystem around the iPhone with new products, such as the Apple Watch, applications, with the App store, and services,” explains the analyst. In the end, Cook made Apple less dependent on iPhone sales, which now account for half of the company’s revenue, compared to nearly 70% six years ago. Meanwhile, the services division (App store, Apple Music, TV +, Arcade and Fitness +) exploded to reach $ 17.5 billion in the last quarter, or 20% of the activity.

An innovation that is stagnating … for now

When he took over the reins of Apple, six weeks before the death of Steve Jobs, Tim Cook, until then COO, was dragging himself a reputation as a station master making sure trains arrive on time. . It hasn’t changed completely. Under his leadership, “innovation has been above all gradual,” Judge Tuong Nguyen, with annual improvements that have slowed since the release of the iPhone X four years ago.

The Apple Watch has, of course, succeeded in becoming a popular product that now earns more than the iPad or the Mac. But Siri’s promises never really came true, let alone the AirPower failure, the charging mat for several gadgets that went unheeded.

Ten years after the death of Steve Jobs, the apple firm is still looking for its next “one more thing”. The self-driving car project had many complications, and its supervisor, Doug Field, got kicked out by Ford last month. Apple, on the other hand, seems more advanced in terms of augmented reality.

AirTags, maps and 3D object modeling… The Cupertino giant sowed many clues during its developer conference and by filing multiple patents. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company should draw an AR / VR headset mixing augmented and virtual realities in 2022, before futuristic glasses, probably between 2023 and 2025. Facebook, Google, Microsoft… On a niche seen as the next big evolution in computing, Apple has competition. But if there’s one thing 60-year-old Tim Cook has arguably learned from Steve Jobs, it’s that it’s more important to be there at the right time than to be the first.