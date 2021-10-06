what will become of the current court cases?

It is the end of a titanic dispute. The Adidas-Credit Lyonnais arbitration case, which “mine” Bernard Tapie’s life, according to his lawyer Hervé Temime, will not have its epilogue on Wednesday, October 6, as it should initially be. The businessman’s death on Sunday at the age of 78 indeed resulted in “the extinction of public action” against him. The procedure will therefore remain with the acquittal pronounced at first instance in July 2019.

At the end of the trial in the spring, the court of appeal was to render its decision on Wednesday to rule a second time in this case. This was finally postponed to November 24 for the other five defendants, including the boss of Orange Stéphane Richard, learned France Televisions from a judicial source, confirming information from AFP.

The former president of Olympique de Marseille was suspected of having “manipulated” to the detriment of the State a 2008 arbitration aimed at settling his dispute with Crédit Lyonnais relating to the sale of Adidas in the 1990s. This arbitration award, which had enabled him to pocket 403 million euros, had been annulled by the Paris Court of Appeal which recognized the existence of civil fraud, because of the links between one of the judges and Bernard Tapie.

The appeal process of the arbitration case began in October 2020. It was quickly interrupted due to the deterioration of Bernard Tapie’s state of health. It had resumed in May, before ending in the absence of the former Minister of the City, again prevented by his cancer. In June, the prosecution requested a fine of 300,000 euros and a five-year suspended prison sentence for complicity in fraud and embezzlement of public funds.

“I feel immense sadness and frustration because he was hoping to win [ce procès] Before leaving. It was a matter of honor for him “, reacted Maurice Lantourne, historical lawyer of Bernard Tapie, after his death. And to announce: “We will continue his fight with his wife and children.”

If the criminal cases are concluded, civil proceedings continue concerning the companies of Bernard Tapie. Because the latter was the owner of the Bernard Tapie Group, majority shareholder of the newspaper Provence, and the company FIBT (Financial and real estate Bernard Tapie), which owns the hotel de Cavoye, in Paris, where the businessman resided. A property estimated at 80 million euros.

The placement in compulsory liquidation of these two companies, in April 2020, paved the way for the sale of its assets to reimburse the more than 400 million euros of the arbitration. Bernard Tapie had appealed and a stage hearing is scheduled for October 7, before his lawyers plead on the merits on December 9. The exact amount of its debt is also the subject of bitter procedural contests. An appeal is currently being examined by the Court of Cassation.





There remains the question of inheritance. Bernard Tapie’s heirs (Dominique Tapie, his wife, his children Nathalie and Stéphane Tapie – born from a first union – then Sophie and Laurent Tapie) can accept the succession. They would then become responsible for the debts of the deceased and may have to pay them off with their personal property, as the official website of the public administration explains.

“It is not because Bernard Tapie died that the debts are canceled”, explains the centrist deputy Charles de Courson, author of a report contesting the use of the arbitration procedure in the dispute between Bernard Tapie and Crédit Lyonnais. But it seems unlikely that his heirs will opt for the succession since the heritage of Bernard Tapie was valued in 2020 at around 300 million euros by the commercial court of Bobigny and that his debts amount to some 400 million euros .

If the amounts of all assets [les biens] and all the liabilities [les dettes] of the deceased are unclear, another solution is possible: a notary draws up an inventory. It’s about “to accept under profit of the inventory to see if the liabilities are greater than the assets or not”, details Caroline Arène, lawyer in inheritance law, with France 3.

Clearly, if the calculation is to the advantage of the heirs, they can accept the succession. On the other hand, if they inherit more debts than assets, they can renounce the succession. In this case, they will not be able to receive the money and the goods and will not have to pay the debts. The State then has priority to be reimbursed. If debts remain, we must deal with the money that may still be available to repay other creditors. Finally, if there are not enough assets, “some creditors will never be paid”, advance with AFP Emmanuel Ravanas, lawyer specializing in inheritance law.