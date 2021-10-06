What you need to know about the Merck pill, a promising drug against Covid

RESEARCH – On a sample of 775 patients, the antiviral developed by the Merck laboratory has allowed hospitalizations to be halved. The European Medicines Agency is considering authorizing it in the EU.

After the more than encouraging results unveiled Friday, October 1 by the American laboratory Merck of a drug against the Covid, here is that the European regulator looks at it four days later. On Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was considering launching“continuous review” of this pill, called molnupiravir, “in the next few days”. An act that could pave the way for its next authorization on the European market. The Merck laboratory will also soon file an approval file across the Atlantic, on the office of the American Medicines Agency (FDA). And without waiting for American or European approval, Merck already plans to manufacture 10 million treatments by the end of 2021.

7.3% of hospitalizations in group 1

The development of this pill could constitute a major breakthrough in research on Covid. Concretely, it could become the first effective oral drug against the disease, if the results observed during the clinical phase are confirmed. On Friday, the American laboratory Merck published promising data on the effectiveness of molnupiravir, obtained during the last phase of its clinical trials, phase 3. Thus, on a sample of 775 people with a mild form of Covid to moderate and with at least one risk factor, the pill halved hospitalizations and reduced deaths to zero. This was ingested by the patients five days after the onset of their first symptoms. In detail, the hospitalization rate was 7.3% in the group that received the drug and 14.1% in the one that received the placebo. No deaths were noted in the first group, while 8 occurred in the second. A priori very effective, molnupiravir could also considerably limit contamination since it is composed of antivirals, which prevent the virus from replicating in the body.

The only downside is that the Merck laboratory study has not yet been made public. However, it is full of valuable information on the real effectiveness of the drug, such as specific effects on older patients or side effects. Meanwhile, other laboratories are working to develop their own pill against the Covid, such as the now famous Pfizer laboratory. The latter’s action also fell 13% on the stock market on Friday, after the Merck press release.

